Councilman rewards Jackson kids with pizza party: "Thank you for staying in school"

Stokes celebrates summer break with students from all communities

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Summer is finally here and Councilman Kenneth Stokes threw a pizza party Saturday for students who are now out of school.

The celebration was held at the Delta Mart shopping center in Jackson.

Stokes says he's pleased with all that the students have accomplished over this past school year.

"We want all the children to know whatever community [they] come from, they can come get some pizza and reward them and tell them thank you for staying in school."

He also says he looks forward to the next school year.

