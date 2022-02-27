JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After an outburst at a Jackson City Council meeting last week, Councilman Kenneth Stokes spoke out about the garbage contract.

Stokes said he’s standing with the citizens of Jackson when it comes to the contract. With a possible lawsuit from Waste Management, he said the situation has gotten out of hand and a decision should have already been made.

HIs response to his outburst is that a member of the mayor’s administrative staff used derogatory langauge towards the city council.

Some said his comments during the outburst may have been offensive to women.

“There is not a single woman who’s going to say Kenny Stokes doesn’t support women. Some of you have have been to giveaways where we have given water to older women who wouldn’t have water. I don’t support a woman who’s a liar and a thief. But that’s a different item,” said Stokes.

The council will revisit the garbage contract issue at the next city council meeting on Tuesday, March 1.

A statement from the mayor’s office last week stated “Mayor Lumumba remains totally committed to acting in the best interest of the City of Jackson.”