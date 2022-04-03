JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson City Council could be back in court again as the garbage dispute continues.

On Friday, April 1, Special Judge Jess Dickinson ruled that the mayor’s contract with Richard’s Disposal is not valid.

It’s unclear if anyone will be picking up garbage in the Capital City next week, since Richard’s Disposal can not be paid by the city without a contract.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is now asking the court for a mandamus order for the mayor to continue the RFP process.

“The way that you stop the RFP process from moving forward is by declaring an emergency. Once the City Council said it’s no emergency, at that point the request for proposal needs to move forward. If the mayor refuses to move forward, we need to go to court to get a written mandamus, where the court would dictate, direct him. There are too many issues besides the garbage that the City of Jackson must address,” said Stokes.

Stokes hopes to be back in court as soon as possible. He says the garbage dispute is now directly impacting citizens.