JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes requested the United States Attorney’s Office to investigate bribery allegations made against him and another councilman.

His request comes after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he believed Stokes and Councilman Ashby Foote of accepting bribes amidst an ongoing garbage contract issue.

Stokes sent the following letter to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca: