JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes requested the United States Attorney’s Office to investigate bribery allegations made against him and another councilman.
His request comes after Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba said he believed Stokes and Councilman Ashby Foote of accepting bribes amidst an ongoing garbage contract issue.
Stokes sent the following letter to U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca:
Please accept this letter as an official request by the Office of Jackson City Councilman Kenneth I. Stokes for the Office of the United States Attorney to arrange to conduct a complete and thorough investigation of the intentionally false and malicious allegations made by Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba against this office and another council member on Monday, February 28, 2022. The allegations reportedly are that ‘certain members of our council have accepted bribes and are steering a contract.’ The cooperation of this office is assured.Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3