JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson city councilman is proposing to challenge a state law after the tragic death of a United States Postal service (USPS) worker following a police pursuit.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes is proposing that the City of Jackson challenge the Mississippi state law of hot pursuits, calling them “dangerous” and “life-threatening.”

This comes after USPS worker, Brad Pennington, was killed in a wreck after Pearl police chased a man and ended in a South Jackson neighborhood.

Stokes responded to the Pearl mayor’s statement that Jackson seems like a safe haven for criminals as the suspect is fleeing into Jackson.

“I say that’s b***sh** and he knows it. We have over 100,000 citizens. We’re not a safe haven anymore than Pearl is a safe haven to anyone. We’re against crime like he’s supposed to be against crime. He needs to be apologizing to an innocent family that’s lost a loved on. Who was working, trying to pay his taxes, trying to feed his family. He’s dead now. I’m hoping that this family will sue Pearl and put the mayor on the stand and let him say that crazy stuff,” said Stokes.

Stokes noted that dangerous and life-threatening hot pursuits should never be a tool used for misdemeanor suspects.