JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The countdown is on to the inaugural “Stop Trashing Jackson” cleanup.

It’s an initiative that Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba is spearheading after seeing Jackson become bogged down with illegal dumping sites and, quite literally, trash everywhere.

This is not a one-time trash pickup, but rather a long-lasting campaign that he hopes will not only make Jackson beautiful again, but will change the culture that’s made it a dumping ground.

The problem of illegal dumping is a huge issue in the capital city. Tire graveyards can be found throughout Jackson. Some are at the end of backroads, others take up spots right in a neighborhood.

It’s one of the many elements that’s trashing Jackson, and it’s been going on for a long time.

Lumumba said it’s time for it to stop. He has charged his staff with making it happen.

“We know that it’s going to get better. The mayor gave us a direct order to make it get better, so every department has to come together and organize this event. He does not want it to be a one-time thing, he wants it to be a continuous thing,” said Chris Gray with Constituent Services for the City of Jackson.

City leaders said there are many resources available to residents with more on the way to get rid of trash and other bulk items, like tires and appliances, without doing it illegally and causing the city to look bad.

“We have landfills around the city. We have our rubbish field in Byram, with very low rates, so utilize those facilities. We have Roll-out Dumpster Day where residents can take bulk items, mattresses and yard debris. So, there is no need to trash the City of Jackson,” said Lakesha Weathers, the Solid Waste Manager for the City of Jackson.

Illegal dumping is one big problem. Another is the sheer volume of litter seen everywhere. It makes you ask, does no one know how to properly dispose of their trash?

“Instead of throwing the trash out your window, keep bags or something in your car so you can containerize it until you make it to your location. Use a trash receptacle to throw that trash away,” said Weathers.

The “Stop Trashing Jackson” campaign is targeting businesses, as well.

“We are asking business owners to do a better job of maintaining their properties, especially stores, places that have dumpsters. Make sure you are cleaning up around your dumpster, around the trash cans at your gas pumps and things of that nature, because that trash eventually blows into the public streets,” said Gray.

Neighbors can expect to see an all-out effort from here that not only tackles the trash physically but also psychologically.

“We want to eventually change the mind-set of our residents. We want to think clean. We are going to clean it up, we are going to start. We want you to come in and join us and we also want you to stop trashing the city. Stop illegal dumping, stop littering. That’s our goal, to get them to think like we’re thinking. Clean up your city,” said Weathers.