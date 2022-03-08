JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Business has been tough for many restaurants in Jackson throughout the coronavirus pandemic, including Country Fisherman.

The restaurant has been a staple in the community for years, but business has been slower than usual. Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr. posted about the restaurant on Facebook and asked the community to show support for all South and West Jackson businesses.

“We want to let people know to please frequent our restaurants like that. We don’t have many options left, especially in South and West Jackson, because people closed their doors. So, we want to make sure that the people that we have, we still support them on a regular basis, and we don’t want to see another abandoned building either,” said Crudup.

Country Fisherman is open for lunch from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.