JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Country Fisherman has been a staple in South Jackson for decades. As the pandemic continues, they are working to adapt to the changes the pandemic has created.

Like many restaurants, they are seeing a difference in the past two to three years.

They made a decision to open a drive-thru window and adjusted their hours to adapt to the changes in South Jackson.

Loyal customers said they are okay with the changes, as long as the food continues to be good.

A Jackson without the Country Fisherman would be heartbreaking, but they have no plans of leaving South Jackson. They hope to see more business move into the area.

Customers plan to keep on coming as long as they are open.