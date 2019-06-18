Local News

County Line Game Stop armed robbery, suspect wanted

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) - The Ridgeland Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect. 

On Monday, a man left Game Stop on County Line Road with gaming consoles, game controllers as well as an unknown amount of cash.

According to the Ridgeland Police Department, the suspect fled the scene in a stolen blue Dodge minivan bearing Louisiana plates. The vehicle was later recovered in Ridgeland after being ditched by the suspect.

No one was hurt during this incident but the police consider him to be armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information on this robbery is asked to contact the Ridgeland Police Department at 601-856-2121. 

