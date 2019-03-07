County officials could see pay raises, in light of controversial teacher pay bill Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Mississippi teachers are not the only ones looking for a pay raise, elected officials could be in for an increase in their salary.

Pay raises have been a topic of conversation for the legislative session and two bills passed the House and Senate giving county elected officials, potentially more money.

“We at this particular level can’t wait until next year or the year after to do it if we want the board of supervisors coming in after the election to be able to put under the new administration raises in place, “ Sen. Willie Simmons District-13 said.

The bills are expected to head to the conference because of the slight differences.

County officials have not seen an increase since 2004.

“We feel good about giving them a raise although we would like to do more,” Simmons added.

This pay raise may be a source of frustration for teachers who want to see their pay close to the southeastern average.

He does want to see more money towards state and teacher pay raises.

“We would like to give as much as we can I believe if you do the $1,000 you’re talking about pretty close to $30 million cost from the state budget,” Simmons said “In addition to the pay raises that we are giving we also passed a bill that would take care of insurance increase.”

It’s up to the legislature to authorize giving money to county supervisors

“Depending upon population of the county is what the particular officials will receive,” the Senator said.

“Once again your chancery clerk and your circuit clerk —they collect fees and their dollars will be generated their revenue increases will be generated from those fees collected.”

Coroners and other elected officials will receive money depending on how the Supervisors allocate local revenue.

The Senate bill is 2827.