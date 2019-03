Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - Jackson police are investigating a carjacking that happened late Friday afternoon on Lakeover Road, near Lakeland Drive.

A couple was approached near this law office by two armed black males. According to police, the two took a red Ford F-150 and personal items from the couple.

The tag is HR7 521.

JPD says, fortunately, no one was injured.