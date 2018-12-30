Couple wanted for Biloxi shooting
BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) - Biloxi Police police are conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that left one person injured on Sunday.
The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the 800 block of Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.
Fortunately, police have surveillance video of the two suspects, to aide in their search for the criminals.
"Depicted, are images of a black male, suspected of the shooting," a press release said. "The black male was in the company of the black female, also depicted."
"The subjects in question fled the scene in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala; white in color. The investigation into this incident is ongoing."
Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and listed as stable.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
Video Center
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.