Couple wanted for Biloxi shooting

Posted: Dec 30, 2018 02:37 PM CST

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) - Biloxi Police police are conducting an investigation into a shooting incident that left one person injured on Sunday.

The shooting happened around 4:45 a.m. at the 800 block of Bayview Ave. in Biloxi.

Fortunately, police have surveillance video of the two suspects, to aide in their search for the criminals.

"Depicted, are images of a black male, suspected of the shooting," a press release said. "The black male was in the company of the black female, also depicted."

"The subjects in question fled the scene in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala; white in color. The investigation into this incident is ongoing."

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and listed as stable.

