JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A court hearing over a request to dismiss Hinds County District 2 Supervisor David Archie’s lawsuit for a new election will be in recess until later this week.

Special Judge Barry Ford was supposed to hear arguments on Tuesday, September 26 over several motions.

An attorney for Jacqueline Amos, Chair of the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee, wants the judge to dismiss the case for lack of subject matter jurisdiction.

Archie filed the lawsuit earlier this month. He lost the primary election to Anthony Smith.

The incumbent supervisor claims there was a high-tech election heist during the August 8th primary.

Court will resume at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 28.