Covington County Hospital to host community health fair

COLLINS, Miss. (WJTV)- The Covington County Hospital will be hosting a free community health fair on October 23 from 9 am until noon.

Guests should enter through the main hospital entrance to receive a CCH tote bag before visiting the different vendors and stations.

Over 30 vendors will be present at the CCH Health Fair to provide attendees with wellness information, free screenings, and information about local health resources.

Some free screenings will include blood pressure checks, hearing tests, and glucose and hemoglobin checks.

“We feel that it is important to show our community that we care about their well-being,” said Gregg Gibbes, CEO of Covington County Hospital. “Hosting a day to provide community members with free information and resources seemed like the best way to reach out, while also bolstering the health of our local people.”

Door prizes, free giveaways, and healthy snacks will be included on Wednesday.

Flu shots will be available with proof of insurance or for a $25 fee.