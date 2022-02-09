CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District (CPSD) named Charles King as the district’s new Assistant Superintendent.

King is a graduate of Northeast Jones High School. He has a Bachelor’s of Biology Education from Hannibal Lagrange College in Missouri, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Specialist in Educational Leadership from Liberty University. He will also soon receive a Doctor of Education from Belhaven University.

Previously, King served as the Assistant Principal of Pascagoula High School, the Principal of East Jones Elementary School and the Assistant Principal of South Jones High School. He was the Headmaster of Wayne Academy and has also taught history and biology at the Rankin County Learning Center and at Fruitdale High School in Alabama.

King joined CPSD in 2017 at Clinton High School where he served as the Assistant Principal. He was then named Principal of the Clinton Success Center.

He will be replacing Anthony Goins and assumes his new position on July 1, 2022.