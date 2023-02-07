WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed.

According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last until 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) and law enforcement officials are detouring traffic at Exit 5A.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down and pay close attention to detour signage and roadside workers until the roadway is clear.