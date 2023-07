HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash blocked part of Interstate 20 West in Hinds County on Friday, July 7.

The crash happened on I-20 W. past Norrell Road. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), all lanes are blocked due to an 18-wheeler accident.

Leaders with the City of Clinton said there are no injuries, but there will be delays amid the cleanup efforts.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.