JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - Mississippi Department of Transportation reports a crash on I-20 West.

WJTV caught a glimpse of the scene where a vehicle was veered off in a ditch, just before the I-220 near exit 41.

No ambulances were seen on scene around 10:15 am.

Expect delays in this area for the next hour.