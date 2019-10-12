Crash: I-20 at Springridge Rd EX 36

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An accident happened on I-20 at Springridge Road near exit 36.

According to MDOT, travelers should expect delays in both directions.

A viewer notified 12 News and told us that the incident is involving an 18 wheeler and another vehicle. We are told the 18 wheeler and car hit head-on.

According to Mark Jones, injuries have been reported but the number of injuries is unknown at this time. Lifeflight may have already come and gone to transport victims.

12 News is sending a crew out to bring back more information and visuals.