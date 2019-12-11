Crash on I-220 past Hanging Moss Road EX 9

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - The USS Cairo as a City-class ironclad gunboat constructed for the Union Navy by James Buchanan Eads during the American Civil War. She was the lead ship of the City-class gunboats, sometimes also called the Cairo class, and was named for Cairo, Illinois. Cairo was the first ship sunk by a naval mine, on 12 December 1862 in the Yazoo River.

Service in the American Civil War Cairo was built in 1861 by James Eads and Co., Mound City, Illinois, under contract to the United States Department of War. She was commissioned as part of the Union Army's Western Gunboat Flotilla, U.S. Navy Lieutenant James M. Prichett in command. Cairo served with the Army's Western Gunboat Flotilla, commanded by Flag Officer Andrew Hull Foote, on the Mississippi and Ohio Rivers and their tributaries until transferred to the Navy 1 October 1862 with the other river gunboats.