Crash on I-220 past Hanging Moss Road EX 9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting an accident on I-220 N. past the Hanging Moss Road exit in Hinds County.
UPDATE: Crash on I-220 past Hanging Moss Rd EX 9 in #HindsCounty has the left northbound lane blocked. Map impact: https://t.co/M2jUEQCnUw #MShwys— MDOT (@MississippiDOT) December 10, 2019
The left northbound lane is blocked.
There’s no word on any injuries at this time.