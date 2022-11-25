A new report found that traffic fatalities in New York increased in 2021

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A crash that happened early on Thanksgiving Day resulted in serious injuries on Highway 61 in Vicksburg.

The Vicksburg Daily News reported the crash happened just after 12:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 24 near the Tomato Place. Two vehicles with Louisiana plates were involved in the collision.

A witness said one of the vehicles involved was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes when it collided with a truck that was traveling south in the southbound lane.

According to the newspaper, serious injuries were reported.