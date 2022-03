GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – A crawfish boil will help benefit the Gluckstadt Fire Department in April.

Leaders with The Station in Gluckstadt will host the crawfish boil on Saturday, April 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Crawfish by Bayou Bugs can be purchased by the plate, including corn, potatoes, and sausage. There will be live music from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

There will be a $5.00 entry fee (cash only). Tickets can be purchased online before the event.