CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police said they are looking for a credit card fraud suspect in connection to Sunday’s shooting at the Super 8 Hotel.

Police said John Paul Jones, 21, is wanted for credit card fraud. If anyone knows his whereabouts, contact Clinton police at 601-924-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

Two people, Shakayla Washington and Jarmarcus Williams, were arrested in connection to the shooting.