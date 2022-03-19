NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A horror movie being filmed in Natchez will be wrapped up this week.

The Natchez Democrat reported the tentative name of the movie is “From Black.” The movie is classified as horror and psychological thriller. Real deputies from the Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue agents will be in the film.

Producer Kelly Frazier said the movie is expected to be on screens within the year. However, that depends on the distributor. She said distributor offers are being considered.