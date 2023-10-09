RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews continue to work on the State Route 18 bridge that’s being replaced over Dabbs Creek in Rankin County.

According to officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), recently completed work includes finishing the concrete bridge rail and grassing the project.

Next week, crews will be processing and finish grading the stone base. Weather permitting, they will start placing asphalt the following week. Once asphalt placement is complete, the guardrail will go up and the road can be striped.

“I’m pleased to report that crews are making phenomenal progress on this new bridge. Crews are working diligently and efficiently as we push toward the completion of this project, which should be the end of 2023,” said Commissioner Willie Simmons, Central Transportation District. “Motorists should continue to utilize State Route 43 and I-20 as a detour route around the closure for the remainder of the work. Residents, drivers and the business community can rest assured knowing they will soon have a safer, bigger and more reliable bridge to travel for a long, long time.”

The nearly $3 million project is on track to reopen by the end of 2023, and the remainder of the project is scheduled to be completed spring 2024.