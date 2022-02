RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters fought a fire that started at a shopping center in Richland on Sunday, February 20.

Crews believe the fire started at the Rebecca Rose Flea Market. It’s unknown how much damage the businesses next door received.

“I just don’t understand why these things happen, but they do,” said Tom’s Pies Owner Tom Cook.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.