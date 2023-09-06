JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Just days after WJTV 12 News reported on a raw sewage issue in West Jackson, residents and workers in the area can now rejoice.

Less than 48 hours after the report, crews were out repairing the potholes filled with raw sewage.

A sewage break caused an odor for those on Ellis Avenue. Jackson City Councilman Vernon Hartley, Ward 5, discussed how the issue was fixed.

“Since last week, folks from JXN Water have come out and and repair the sewage breaks. So, there is no more sewage breaks. There’s no more running of sewage around the ground. There’s no more odors of flies or anything like that. But that was our federal mandated third-party administrator, Ted Henifin, and his group came out and fixed the sewage break here,” Hartley explained.

One local resident said he’s happy with the fix, but he knows it will take time until Jackson’s water and sewage system is fully fixed.

“Well, it’s going to take time. Everything will take time. We want a long period of time. You know, with the water system being the way it is, pipes, no berths and having to be replaced,” said Henry Rhodes, who lives in Jackson.

Hartley said it’s good that residents and commuters can travel odor free.

“Look, we’re glad that the residents, local residents around here can can travel this road, can participate at the football games. They can live in their apartments without any odors. So, we’re glad to get that cleaned up,” he said.

Hartley said one more hole will be fixed next, and then a contractor will pave the initial street leading to the Career Development Center.