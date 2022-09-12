MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced crews are making progress on a bridge deck overlay, which resulted in the temporary closure of the State Route 43 river bridge in Madison County.

The closure is expected to remain in place through September 20. Both directions of the SR 43 river bridge are closed between State Route 25 and the Natchez Trace Parkway in Madison County.

MDOT officials said this is a preventative maintenance project necessary to extend the service life of the bridge and keep it safe and passable for the public.

Drivers are advised to plan an alternate route during the temporary closure, including State Route 25 to State Route 16, or via Spillway Road. Message boards are in place to warn traffic of the upcoming closure.