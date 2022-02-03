VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – On Monday, the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) began work on a bridge crossing on Old Highway 27. This is part of a project to repair and improve the five bridges that cross Interstate 20.

The Vicksburg Post reported crews closed off the two westbound lanes of Clay Street entrance ramps and reduced traffic to one lane for the duration of the project.

According to MDOT spokesman Mike Flood, there is no specific timetable when the current project will be completed. He said the project would take several months.