JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A late-night fire on Saturday, March 4 brings Downtown Jackson to a halt.

According to investigators with the Jackson Fire Department (JFD), the fire broke out after 10:00 p.m. at 520 Capitol Street, the building behind Eaves Law Firm.

Next door at the Faulkner Building, what some consider one of the happiest days of their lives was abruptly interrupted at the sounds of alarms ringing.

“I was kind of thinking maybe the loud music had triggered the fire alarms or somebody had accidentally bumped it or something, but it was a real fire. The building I saw had a lot of smoke coming out. We looked in the window and saw like an orange glow. That’s when we were like, okay, this is like for real. We need to get everybody out,” said Sara Williamson, a wedding photographer.

A large part of Downtown Jackson sat in the dark with no power due to electrical concerns as crews worked tirelessly to put the fire out for hours.

“I’m glad we got out of there. There could have been some real serious injuries here. We didn’t know if the gas lines where open. We just didn’t know. We all took the back exit. We all got out safely. We stood across the street for about 15 to 20 minutes just seeing that blaze. It’s just curling out of that building,” said Bobby Conner.

Debris littered down Capitol Street. Fire crews returned to the scene Sunday morning, putting out any remaining hot spots while assessing the damage.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon, determining what caused the fire will take a couple of days.

“We got a call late last night that there was a fire at a Jackson building, and there was some issues and problems with water. We got down here late to find the back of it, even a law firm on fire. We’ve got a little bit of smoke damage. These are all really old buildings, and they’re not perfectly sealed. There’s cracks and crevices. The Jackson Fire Department did a great job of making sure everything was safe and secure. But lots and lots of water damage and smoke damage happened as a result of it,” said Jeff Seabold, an architect with the Jackson Historic Conservation Commission.

Fire investigators said the building where the fire started was not currently in use. They said it was to be under renovations.