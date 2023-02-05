NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Natchez police and fire crews worked to recover a body that was found in a creek on Sunday, February 5.

The Natchez Democrat reported police were notified around 10:40 a.m. about an adult male body that was floating face down in a creek near Cottage Farm Road off of Palestine Road.

Police Chief Cal Green said she suspected the body could have been a 70-year-old Natchez man who was last seen on January 20. His family was notified and called to the scene to identify him.

Green told the newspaper that at this time, there doesn’t appear to be any foul play. The coroner will perform an initial autopsy.