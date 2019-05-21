Crews recover drowning victim Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video Video

RIDGELAND, Miss (WJTV) - Update: The drowning victim has been identified as 21-year-old Taymon Draper.

UPDATE: All of Old Trace Park in Ridgeland closed early Monday evening after a massive search and rescue for a missing swimmer. But soon the rescue turned to recovery.

What started as a fun evening of swimming at Old Trace Park for one man and his friends turned tragic and left a family devastated.

Friends and loved ones were shocked and in tears, after authorities spent over half an hour searching the water front of Old Trace Park till they found the man drowned.

“We then called Ridgeland Fire as well as Reservoir Patrol,” Lt. Tony Willridge of Ridgeland PD said. “They put their crafts in the water and a short time later we were able to locate the individual.”

According to Ridgeland police, the man was 21 years old and from Jackson. He was out swimming with a friend and may have swum out too far before going under.

“He was recovered approximately 45-50 yards off the shore here,” Willridge continued. “We got the call at 17:06, our first units were on scene about three minutes after that. Of course, we made the recovery here about 17:55 or 5:55.”

Old Trace Park doesn’t have any signs that forbid swimming. The water is deep in some parts and with a strong current and rocky shoreline it can be dangerous.

“They were on their way back when he lost sight of him,” Willridge said. “Yes, you can wade in the water, in some areas it’s pretty shallow and with this park being here people take advantage of it.”

With Memorial Day weekend coming up authorities want to stress to the public that if you go swimming around the Reservoir where it’s a swim at your own risk zone you must be cautious when entering the water.

A man's body has been recovered by authorities at Old Trace Park on the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

Police and Fire have now switched to a 'recovery' mode as they search for a body. Witnesses say a man swam out toward a buoy with another person before 5 pm. According to them, the man went down once, then resurface only to go down again. The swimmer was less than 45 to 50 feet from shore.

WJTV 12's Alex Love talked with authorities and WJTV 12's Marcus James got a first-hand account from one witness.

According to Ridgeland Police Chief John Neal, the scene at the reservoir is being worked as a rescue.

A body has not been located but witnesses indicated a man went under and did not resurface.

Both the Ridgeland Fire Department and Reservoir Police have rescue personnel in water.

It is an active scene and will keep you updated as the situation develops.

Ridgeland Police are working a potential drowning at Old Trace Park on the Reservoir.

The call came in around 5 p.m.

WJTV 12 is covering this situation and will bring you more information as details become available.