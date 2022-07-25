HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced that crews are working to repair a buckle on Highway 49 South in Hinds County.

MDOT officials said the buckle is located between Petrified Forest Road and Kennebrew Road. The damage happened on Saturday, July 23.

According to MDOT, the extreme heat and saturated soil beneath the roadway likely caused the buckle.

Traffic has been rerouted to a head-to-head configuration on the northbound side so that traffic in both directions can pass.

MDOT officials said crews have removed the concrete that buckled and will lay asphalt over the section next. Once it cools, the road can be reopened. Officials expect this to be sometime by midweek.