JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) is reporting an accident on I-55 past County Line Road in Hinds County.

UPDATE: Crash on I-55 past Countyline Rd EX 103 in Hinds County has the left, southbound lane BLOCKED. Map Impact: https://t.co/1Rj3f63Lx9 #MShwys pic.twitter.com/a8J9WXif6d — MDOT (@MississippiDOT) December 28, 2021

According to MDOT, the left, southbound lane blocked. Crews expect to have the scene cleared in about an hour.

There are no reports of any injuries at this time.