FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – Fire crews responded to a fire at Reflection Pointe Apartments in Flowood on Friday, December 23.

The fire leaves a few tenants without a home just days before Christmas. Assistant Chief Maurice Moore said the fire started around 3:30 p.m. It started in an upstairs apartment and spread throughout the building. He said all of building 17 may be a loss due to the fire and water damage.

According to Moore, the cause of the fire is unknown. No injuries were reported.