HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported a crash on Highway 18 at Springridge Road in Hinds County on Monday.

According to MDOT, all lanes are blocked at this time in both directions. Crews have responded to the scene and are working to clear the area.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.