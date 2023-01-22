JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An early fire destroyed a North Jackson home on Sunday, January 22.

Shortly after 5:00 a.m., fire fighters were called to 5756 Angle Drive near Callaway High School. When crews arrived, flames had already spread through the house.

There were people inside the home when the fire broke out, but everyone made it out safely.

The homeowner, who was too emotional to speak on camera, said she had just got home from work less than an hour before the fire started.

As she was getting ready for bed, she said she heard popping sounds. When she opened her back door, she saw flames.

With left than two years left to finish paying off the house and close to retirement, she doesn’t know what she’s going to do now.

Fire investigators have not determined the cause of the fire.