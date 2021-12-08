Crews respond to fire at adult daycare on Robinson Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Fire Department and other local agencies are on the scene working to end a structure fire on Robinson Road.

JFD along with the Jackson Police Department and AMR responded to the fire at AnCor Adult Daycare just after 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday. Several officers have been on the scene for nearly an hour trying to get the fire under control.

There is no word on what caused the fire or if anyone has been injured.

12 News Anthony Howard is currently at the scene. He will provide more updates as information becomes available. This is a developing story.

