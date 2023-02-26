BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire at a Brookhaven apartment complex injured some and may have killed two people on Sunday, February 26.

The Daily Leader reported the fire consumed three of the four Brookhaven Housing Authority’s Brookwood apartment buildings around 12:06 a.m. on East Chippewa Street.

Though the Lincoln County coroner hasn’t confirmed any deaths, a witness told the newspaper that two people she knew personally died in the fire.

According to the newspaper, firefighters were on the scene for eight hours to make sure the fire was completely extinguished. Mississippi Fire Marshal’s Office investigators were also on the scene trying to determine what caused the fire.

One of the firefighters at the scene told the newspaper he’d never seen a fire move so quickly.