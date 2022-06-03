JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at a church and an afterschool program on Terry Road Friday morning.

The fire happened at We Care Church before 6:00 a.m. Security video captured the moment the flames erupted.

Pastor Charlie Clark said at least two decades of hard work that was invested into the church has been left in shambles.

“To see it go up in flames like this, it’s very discouraging,” said Clark.

Clark credited his neighbor for making the 911 call. Nearby businesses said they were alerted by the security guard across the street who believes the fire was intentionally set.

“When he approached them, they ran. It led me to believe, and he said it was arson,” said Clark.

Firefighters worked the scene for several hours. They said no one was inside at the time of the fire, and no injuries have been reported.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time, but we know we’re going to do something,” said Clark.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.