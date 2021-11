JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to an apartment fire Thursday morning. The fire happened before 6:00 a.m. at the Jackson Valley Apartments off West Highland Drive.

Investigators said four units at the apartment complex were damages. No injuries have been reported.

We’re told some of the units at the complex were abandoned, but neighbors said people were living in the building that caught on fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.