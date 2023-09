JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an old McDonald’s location on Monday, September 25.

The fire happened at the fast food restaurant’s previous location in the 2800 block of Terry Road.

Firefighters began working to put out the fire once they arrived at the scene.

Jackson firefighters responded to a fire at an old McDonald’s location on Monday, September 25. (WJTV)

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.