EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Bench Volunteer Fire Department (VPD) responded to a house fire in Edwards on Monday, January 3.

The fire happened on Cedar Tree Lane. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

Courtesy: Hinds County Emergency Management

Utica VPD, Raymond VPD and Hinds County Emergency Management also responded to the scene.