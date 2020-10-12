JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Monday evening. The fire happened at a home on Terry Road near Sunset Drive.
Several crews responded to the scene. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LATEST STORIES:
- California election officials ask voters not to sanitize ballots
- Senate Republicans kick off SCOTUS confirmation hearings
- Focused on Mississippi: Natchez Fall Pilgrimage
- Crews respond to house fire on Terry Road in Jackson
- Dems express disapproval over Supreme Court nomination; Republicans say Dems are manufacturing fear