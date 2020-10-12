Crews respond to house fire on Terry Road in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Monday evening. The fire happened at a home on Terry Road near Sunset Drive.

Several crews responded to the scene. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

