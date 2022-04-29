JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Public Works Department will begin replacing the Mill Street bridge over Town Creek in downtown Jackson on Monday, May 2.

Crews will close Mill Street from Griffith Street to Hamilton Street while the bridge is demolished. City leaders said traffic will be detoured through Farish Street and Lamar Street. Drivers are encouraged to use West Street or Lamar Street (southbound) during the construction.

The city is paying for the new bridge with federal funds and will match those funds with the 1% municipal special sales tax. The new bridge will include pedestrian sidewalks and bike lanes.

City leaders expect the project to take about four months to complete, depending on the weather.