Crews to close Chadwick Drive in Jackson on Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Public Works will close a portion of Chadwick Drive to replace a failed storm drain culvert starting Monday.

Chadwick Drive will be closed from Robinson Road to Hospital Drive. Only local traffic will be allowed on the Westside of Chadwick Drive. Drivers traveling on Robinson Road will be detoured to Raymond Road and drivers traveling west on Chadwick will be detoured to Hospital Drive to Raymond Road.

Neighbors said the one fix is not enough.

“Yeah it’s a good idea but I mean are they really gone fix it though you know that’s because another problem down the road will do the same thing because they won’t fix the whole thing,” said Johnny Guthrie.

Drivers are encouraged to slow down their speed and pay attention to detour signage. Weather permitting the road work should be completed within the next three weeks.