MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced U.S. 51 will close in Pike County next month.

The closure will take place from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 5. U.S. 51 will be closed in both directions from State Route 570/Veteran’s Boulevard to West Avenue.

Crews will perform water line repairs in the area. Detour signs will be in place, and law enforcement will be onsite to direct traffic.

Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.