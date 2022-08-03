RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pipeline crews will work to repair a gas line pipe on the Pearl River north of Highway 43. The repairs will take place between August 15 and August 25.

The area of work will be on the river near the Rocks Campground in Madison County and Lake Harbor Road in Rankin County.

In order to prepare for the upcoming work, ‘No Wake’ buoys will be placed west of the pipeline and east of the pipeline. The buoys will be placed out on Friday, August 5 in this area until the work is completed.

Courtesy: Reservoir Police Dept.

“We ask that everyone please be aware of this area and pass along this information to anyone who will visit this area over the next couple of weeks,” said leaders with the Reservoir Police Department.

If anyone has questions about the work, contact the department at 601-992-9894.