JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced a lane closure for U.S. 49 in Jackson.

The right lane of U.S. 49 southbound between the Natchez Trace Parkway and Cynthia Road in Jackson will be closed from Monday, December 4 until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, December 22.

Officials said crews will make slide repairs in the area.

Drivers are advised to slow down and stay alert for roadside crews during the closure period.