COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Copiah County officials are working to ensure damage from a weekend wildfire does not spread.

According to Copiah County Sheriff Byron Swilley, law enforcement officers are still patrolling the area to make sure the fire does not restart and cause more forestry damage.

Much of the affected area is along North West Harvey Drive. However, the forest could still be seen smoldering from miles away on Sunday, September 24.

Officials said the fire burned 25-acres of land. They said the fire started on Saturday, September 23 after a four-wheeler backfired.

Copiah County is under a burn ban.